Chinese medical team brings free healthcare to Zanzibar's rural community

Xinhua) 13:47, April 27, 2026

DAR ES SALAAM, April 26 (Xinhua) -- The 35th Chinese medical team in Tanzania's Zanzibar on Saturday conducted a free medical outreach activity in the Jambiani community.

At the outreach site, the team set up specialized service areas covering surgery, internal medicine, ophthalmology and otolaryngology. Equipped with portable devices, the team provided integrated, one-stop medical services to local residents.

Traditional Chinese Medicine acupuncture was introduced to the community for the first time, helping relieve symptoms such as neck, shoulder, and lower back pain, as well as joint discomfort.

In addition to clinical services, the team conducted health education sessions focusing on malaria prevention and childhood immunization. Medical staff explained disease prevention measures and vaccination precautions, and distributed informational brochures to promote greater health awareness and self-care practices among residents.

Mgana Othman, district medical officer of Makunduchi District, said the outreach by Chinese medical experts contributes to improving grassroots healthcare capacity and safeguarding public health.

Bao Zengtao, head of the Chinese medical team in Zanzibar, said the team will continue efforts to extend quality medical resources to underserved communities and enhance the well-being of local people.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)