Chinese medical team offers free clinic to Sierra Leone community

Xinhua) 13:57, April 27, 2026

FREETOWN, April 26 (Xinhua) -- The 27th batch of the Chinese medical team in Sierra Leone on Saturday visited a local community in the capital, Freetown, to provide free clinical services in observance of World Malaria Day, benefiting nearly 300 residents.

According to the team, the outreach focused on malaria screening and prevention. During the clinic, medical staff diagnosed more than 10 malaria cases, including a complex case involving a mixed infection of Plasmodium falciparum and Plasmodium vivax.

The team also distributed malaria awareness booklets and educated residents on identifying mosquito breeding sites and the proper use of mosquito nets for protection.

In addition to malaria prevention and treatment, the team addressed common health conditions among residents, including hypertension, chronic pain, and other prevalent illnesses. Hundreds of urgently needed medications, including antimalarial drugs, antihypertensives and painkillers, were distributed on site.

Alpha Basie Kamara, a local community leader, said he was pleased and honored to receive free, high-quality medical services from the Chinese medical team at their doorstep.

Mariama Bangura, a local nurse, also expressed sincere gratitude to the team for organizing the outreach and said she looks forward to their return in the future.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)