Why is 'Chinese way of security' so 'unbelievable' to many foreign visitors?

16:03, April 22, 2026 By Lu Fanbing from People's Daily ( Global Times

Recently, quite a few foreign vloggers traveling or residing in China have documented and shared their authentic daily experiences here in this country. Whether it is walking alone late at night, leaving laptops unattended on high-speed trains, or being reminded by strangers about unlocked car doors—routines that our Chinese people take for granted would be so "unbelievable" to overseas visitors.

The first-hand, objective accounts have given rise to a widely recognized cross-cultural concept: "Chinese way of security."

Why does Chinese way of security repeatedly "go viral"? Through foreign content creators' lenses, the whole world gets to know China's sound public security, the positive interplay between high-quality development and the country's high-level security.

The Chinese way of security lies in widespread, tangible, everyday peace of mind.

Spanish vloggers marvel at being able to stroll freely in parks as late as 11 pm, with vending machines and shared power banks still intact even in remote areas. US visitors are impressed by the absence of street chaos and conflicts, making daily travel extraordinarily safe. Unlike many other countries where people must stay vigilant against risks at all times, China's stable, orderly society leaves them a deep and lasting impression.

The Chinese way of security also reflects remarkable achievements in building a safe and peaceful China. Since the 18th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, this country has steadily advanced peace-building initiatives, fighting organized crimes, cracked down on telecom and online frauds in accordance with laws, and tightened regulation on drunk driving, which have won public acclaim. Robust infrastructure, comprehensive public services and efficient social security prevention and control system have helped form a strong safety net.

Safety has become a shining calling card of China. The country ranks among the world's safest countries with one of the lowest crime rates, and public satisfaction with security has hovered above 98 percent for many consecutive years.

The Chinese way of security stems from mutual trust and kindness among the people. Strangers would call in at midnight to warn about unlocked vehicles, and neighbors would return misplaced food packages — small acts that have deeply moved foreign vloggers.

In China, social order is upheld not only by laws and regulations, but also by inherent morality, integrity and friendly social norms. Chinese way of security embodies interpersonal trust and mutual care between strangers. This warm social atmosphere keeps traditional Chinese virtues vibrant in the new era, representing a form of "soft power" rooted in human warmth.

This safety derives from efficient governance and a people-centered governance philosophy, which generally follows one core principle: benefiting the people is the greatest measure of governance. Governance serves the people, relies on the people, and is evaluated by the people, continuously enhancing people's sense of gain, happiness and security.

Customers shop near Baita Temple in Beijing on April 12. Photo: Xing Guangli / Xinhua News Agency

Behind Chinese way of security lies in powerful economic, social and cultural values. As one foreign vlogger puts it — when people feel fully safe, they no longer waste energy worrying about risks or suffer from mental stress. Relaxed and totally free, they can focus on creation, working hard and pursuing a better life.

Security underpins development, and development supports security. Sound public order and harmonious interpersonal relations greatly reduce social operation and transaction costs. They shape high-quality living environments and optimize the business climate.

A society free from constant worries about theft, or damaged public facilities, attracts talent and fosters continuous innovation. Amid ongoing global uncertainties, a peaceful, prosperous, vibrant and well-governed China stands as an "oasis of certainty" in a volatile world.

(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liang Jun)