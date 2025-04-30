Home>>
China rolls out measures for work safety assessment, inspection
(Xinhua) 09:53, April 30, 2025
BEIJING, April 29 (Xinhua) -- China has released a series of measures to standardize the assessment and inspection of work safety.
The measures were issued by the General Office of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and the General Office of the State Council. They stipulate that the assessment and inspection of work safety should be organized and coordinated by the State Council's work safety commission.
The inspection of work safety is carried out mainly by means of discussion and inquiry, the handling of public complaints, open and unannounced site visits, review of key materials, interviews and consultations, and expert guidance services.
