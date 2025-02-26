China strengthens efforts to improve workplace safety, fire prevention

Xinhua) 08:27, February 26, 2025

BEIJING, Feb. 25 (Xinhua) -- China on Tuesday pledged to intensify efforts to ensure workplace safety and enhance forest and grassland fire prevention.

A video conference focusing on these efforts was held in Beijing on Tuesday, calling for measures to effectively prevent major workplace accidents and fires.

Authorities were urged to advance a three-year campaign that aims to address fundamental issues in workplace safety and strengthen safety management in key sectors and of key products, including gas, electric bicycles, mines and dangerous chemicals.

The meeting called for solid efforts to enhance fire-fighting capacities at the grassroots level and prioritize fire prevention in forests and grasslands.

Zhang Guoqing, a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and vice premier of the State Council, attended the meeting and delivered a speech. Wang Xiaohong, a member of the Secretariat of the CPC Central Committee and state councilor, presided over the conference.

