China launches student safety education campaign
BEIJING, March 25 (Xinhua) -- An education campaign aimed at bolstering danger avoidance and self-protection awareness among primary school and secondary school students kicked off Monday, according to China's Ministry of Education.
In a circular regarding the weeklong campaign, the ministry urged local education authorities to guide schools in organizing education activities, so as to enhance the students' safety awareness and improve their ability to protect themselves.
The activities should cover various topics, including curbing school violence and bullying, fire safety, traffic safety and first-aid training, among others, wrote the circular.
The circular also requested local education authorities to jointly organize education activities with public security departments and fire brigades.
