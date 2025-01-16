China reports year-on-year decline in workplace accidents in 2024

Xinhua) 10:04, January 16, 2025

BEIJING, Jan. 15 (Xinhua) -- China reported an 11-percent decline in workplace accidents in 2024, with the safety production situation remaining stable in most regions, according to the Ministry of Emergency Management (MEM) on Wednesday.

In 2024, China reported nine major and extremely serious accidents, reflecting a year-on-year decrease of 43.8 percent, Shen Zhanli, spokesperson of the MEM told a press conference.

The MEM, in collaboration with other departments, has established 61 criteria for hazard assessment of major and extremely serious accidents, and the number of potential significant hazards identified nationwide last year surpassed the total from the previous three years, Shen said.

In response to safety concerns in key industrial sectors, the MEM has revised and issued mandatory national standards for commercial gas appliances, and implemented strict safety measures for mining safety. In terms of supervision, the MEM conducted two rounds of comprehensive inspections and annual evaluations last year.

Shen stated that in 2025, China will focus on six areas, including enhancing workplace safety and responding to various natural disasters, to firmly curb major accidents, amid efforts to promote high-quality development in emergency management through reform and innovation.

