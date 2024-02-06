China issues 3-year action plan to strengthen workplace safety

Xinhua) 13:28, February 06, 2024

BEIJING, Feb. 5 (Xinhua) -- The State Council's Work Safety Commission has issued a three-year action plan to strengthen workplace safety through a range of new measures.

The plan covers the 2024-2026 period and involves eight major campaigns: safety education and training for heads of business entities, the improvement of the assessment system for hazards that could lead to major accidents, the dynamic removal of major hazards, the upgrading of technology support, safety awareness capacity-building for company employees, safety management system-building for business entities, the precise law enforcement and assistance for safe production, and the strengthening of the public's workplace safety knowledge.

Through these efforts, the government seeks to reach a "dynamic zero-hazard" level in its prevention of major workplace accidents, according to the plan.

