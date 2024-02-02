China ramps up efforts to improve mine safety precautions

BEIJING, Feb. 1 (Xinhua) -- China will intensify precautionary measures to ensure the safety of mines nationwide, an official said Thursday.

The National Mine Safety Administration will conduct risk assessments at all underground mines and they have urged mines operating under complex hydrological and geological conditions to strengthen risk management measures, said Wang Tiegen with the administration during a press conference.

The administration will assess the stability of slopes and waste dump sites at open-pit mines, taking timely actions to reduce safety risks, Wang said.

Efforts will also focus on phasing out tailings ponds that have been out of service and conducting safety overhauls before and after flood seasons, Wang added.

