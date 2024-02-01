Senior CPC official calls for safeguarding social stability

Xinhua) 11:05, February 01, 2024

BEIJING, Jan. 31 (Xinhua) -- Chen Wenqing, a senior Communist Party of China (CPC) official, on Wednesday called for resolutely safeguarding social stability in a bid to create a safe and stable social environment for the people to celebrate the Spring Festival.

Chen, a member of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee and head of the Commission for Political and Legal Affairs of the CPC Central Committee, made the remarks at a meeting on social stability and safe production.

He called on judicial, procuratorial and public security organs to proactively perform their duties in accordance with the law and effectively prevent and defuse hidden risks.

As the Spring Festival, which falls on Feb. 10, is approaching, the risk of social conflicts is real and various cases and accidents are prone to occur, Chen said, noting that judicial, procuratorial and public security organs must maintain a high degree of vigilance.

He called for efforts to maintain overall social stability and implement the safety production responsibility system, curb the frequent occurrence of various accidents, and ensure the safety of people's lives and property.

