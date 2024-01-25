Vice premier calls for eliminating safety risks, enhancing accident prevention

Xinhua) 14:57, January 25, 2024

NANCHANG, Jan. 25 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Vice Premier Zhang Guoqing has called for the elimination of safety risks and the resolute containment of the frequent occurrence of recent accidents.

Zhang, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, on Wednesday night led a working team to the city of Xinyu in east China's Jiangxi Province where a street shop fire caused major casualties.

Upon his arrival, Zhang visited the injured in a hospital and inspected the rescue operation at the site of the accident.

Speaking at a meeting held in the early hours of Thursday, Zhang asked local authorities and relevant departments to go all-out to save the injured, take good care of the families of the victims, and promptly and accurately release information to address public concerns.

Authorities should immediately start the investigation into the cause of the accident and seriously hold accountable the people involved, Zhang said.

Zhang said more forceful and targeted measures should be taken to completely remove safety hazards and ensure there are no blind spots, especially in key places including crowded venues, in a bid to prevent accidents and ensure the safety of people's lives and property.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)