China sees improving workplace safety performances: report

Xinhua) 14:36, December 27, 2023

BEIJING, Dec. 26 (Xinhua) -- China has achieved an enhanced and stable workplace safety situation in recent years, with fewer workplace accidents and related casualties, according to a report submitted to the ongoing session of the National People's Congress (NPC) Standing Committee for review Tuesday.

The Standing Committee of the NPC had earlier sent inspection teams to check on the enforcement of the workplace safety law.

The report showed that the total number of workplace accidents and related casualties from 2018 to 2022 had decreased by 80.8 percent and 51.4 percent, respectively, compared with the previous five years.

The annual average number of major and serious accidents dropped from 37.6 in the previous five years to 16.2 in the 2018 to 2022 period, it read.

According to the report, over 900,000 hidden problems were spotted and rectified during the past few years, while more than 900 coal mines and 8,604 non-coal mines were phased out nationwide.

The report added that 1,143 hazardous chemical production enterprises had been relocated or transformed to reduce safety risks.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)