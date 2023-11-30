China vows solid measures to ensure workplace safety
Zhang Guoqing, Chinese vice premier and head of the Work Safety Committee of the State Council, delivers a speech at a national meeting on workplace safety in Beijing, capital of China, Nov. 29, 2023. The meeting was chaired by Wang Xiaohong, state councilor and deputy head of the committee. (Xinhua/Zhai Jianlan)
BEIJING, Nov. 29 (Xinhua) -- China on Wednesday pledged more efforts to ensure workplace safety, with solid measures to prevent the occurrence of serious accidents.
A statement issued after a national meeting on workplace safety called for deeply learning the lessons of recent accidents, strictly controlling the risks in key industries, stepping up moves to eliminate hazards, and doing a good job of maintaining safe production at the end of 2023 and the beginning of the next year.
Zhang Guoqing, Chinese vice premier and head of the Work Safety Committee of the State Council, delivered a speech at the meeting. It was chaired by Wang Xiaohong, state councilor and deputy head of the committee.
Work will be done to crack down on mining violations such as over-excavation, while paying special attention to important venues including commercial complexes, high-rise buildings, hospitals, schools and nursing homes, and strengthening safety control in key areas, from hazardous chemicals to transportation and construction, according to the meeting.
