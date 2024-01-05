China to launch 3-year campaign to tackle workplace safety risks

Xinhua) 08:43, January 05, 2024

BEIJING, Jan. 4 (Xinhua) -- China will initiate a three-year campaign in 2024 to tackle workplace safety risks in areas from mining to firefighting.

The Ministry of Emergency Management said at a Thursday meeting that efforts will be made to screen hidden dangers and improve the advanced control of major disasters for the mining sector; formulate emergency disposal codes for chemical enterprises; and identify fire risks at important locations and in crowded places.

Work will be done to strengthen disaster response capabilities, including work related to early warning processes and reserves of relief supplies. Efforts will also be made to improve the coordinated control of floods and droughts, reinforce buildings and shelters in earthquake-prone regions, and adopt new technologies and equipment to fight forest fires.

The ministry said it stepped up work to ensure workplace safety in 2023, launching a risk database and eliminating 394,000 major hazards.

