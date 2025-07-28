Chinese authorities urge boosted food safety measures during summer, flood season

Xinhua) 11:00, July 28, 2025

BEIJING, July 26 (Xinhua) -- The office of the food safety commission of the State Council has issued a notice urging local food safety offices to boost food safety measures during the summer vacation and flood season, according to the State Administration for Market Regulation.

The notice urges the comprehensive assessment of risks in premises, facilities, equipment, the procurement of raw materials, processing, storage management and the health of personnel.

It emphasizes that local authorities should strengthen their supervision over essential food items, including rice, flour, cooking oil, meat, eggs, dairy products and condiments. Particular focus should be placed on foods intended for vulnerable population groups such as infants or elderly people, as well as foods that are produced, donated to or sold in areas impacted by flooding.

Any evidence of illegal or non-compliant practices should prompt immediate verification processes and legal action, the notice says, urging a stringent crackdown on the production and distribution of counterfeit, substandard, expired or contaminated foods in flood-hit areas and key regions, such as rural areas and rundown urban communities.

(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liang Jun)