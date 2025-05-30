Chinese vice premier stresses workplace safety

Xinhua) 10:26, May 30, 2025

Chinese Vice Premier Zhang Guoqing, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, addresses a ceremony marking the launch of a monthlong campaign to improve workplace safety in Beijing, capital of China, May 29, 2025. (Xinhua/Yue Yuewei)

BEIJING, May 29 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Vice Premier Zhang Guoqing on Thursday stressed the need to identify potential safety hazards in workplace, reinforce accountability for workplace safety, and take concrete measures to ensure both development and security.

It is necessary to learn from recent accidents and always stay vigilant about workplace safety, said Zhang, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, when addressing a ceremony marking the launch of a monthlong campaign to improve workplace safety.

He stressed the importance of focusing on key industries, including firefighting, hazardous chemicals, gas, mining, transportation and construction, to prevent major and serious accidents.

It is essential to thoroughly inspect and address potential safety hazards, and improve public risk prevention awareness and self-rescue skills, Zhang said.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Zhong Wenxing)