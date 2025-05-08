China stresses efforts to curb occurrence of serious accidents

Xinhua) 11:19, May 08, 2025

BEIJING, May 7 (Xinhua) -- The Work Safety Commission under China's State Council on Wednesday urged greater efforts to prevent the occurrence of serious accidents in the country.

In a notice, the commission called on governments at all levels and central enterprises to take strong actions to ensure that safety prevention responsibilities and measures are implemented at the grassroots level and among frontline personnel.

The notice also highlights the need to respond actively to the challenges that adverse weather conditions pose to production safety.

Further efforts should be made to enhance safety prevention in the transportation sector, with intensified inspections and patrols, as well as strengthened early warnings during adverse weather and peak traffic periods, according to the notice.

Additionally, it stresses the need to strengthen safety supervision in crowded places. Measures for visitor evacuation and the suspension of operations in extreme weather conditions should also be implemented.

The notice also calls for the elimination of hidden dangers in key industries and fields. This includes improving the safety of chemical parks, promoting the rectification of aging chemical equipment safety, and enhancing expert guidance services in key areas.

