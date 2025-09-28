China strengthens efforts to improve workplace safety, fire prevention

A video conference focusing on further intensifying efforts to ensure workplace safety, and enhance forest and grassland fire prevention during the autumn and winter seasons is held in Beijing, capital of China, Sept. 26, 2025. Zhang Guoqing, a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and vice premier of the State Council, attended the meeting and delivered a speech. Wang Xiaohong, a member of the Secretariat of the CPC Central Committee and state councilor, presided over the meeting. (Xinhua/Yue Yuewei)

BEIJING, Sept. 26 (Xinhua) -- Chinese authorities on Friday pledged to further intensify efforts to ensure workplace safety, and enhance forest and grassland fire prevention during the autumn and winter seasons.

A video conference focusing on these efforts was held in Beijing, calling for measures to effectively prevent major workplace accidents as well as forest and grassland fires.

Zhang Guoqing, a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and vice premier of the State Council, attended the meeting and delivered a speech.

Wang Xiaohong, a member of the Secretariat of the CPC Central Committee and state councilor, presided over the meeting.

Relevant authorities were urged to take solid measures to prevent workplace safety risks and ensure the safety of people's lives and property.

Efforts were emphasized to strengthen safety management in key sectors, including construction, transportation and mining, as well as in the handling of critical products such as dangerous chemicals.

The meeting also called for maintaining heightened vigilance regarding the risks of forest and grassland fires during the autumn and winter seasons, and enhancing firefighting capacities at the grassroots level.

