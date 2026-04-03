China issues national standard to enhance power bank safety

Xinhua) 14:33, April 03, 2026

BEIJING, April 3 (Xinhua) -- China on Friday unveiled a mandatory national standard for power bank safety, aiming to comprehensively improve the safety level of portable energy storage devices.

Effective April 1, 2027, the new standard introduces a series of stringent requirements. It mandates enhanced safety protection for power banks under abusive conditions such as high temperature, overcharging and compression.

A new test for lithium precipitation after cycle aging has been added to reduce the risk of internal short circuits after long-term use.

Furthermore, products must be equipped with functions for storing and retrieving abnormal operation information. Each product is also required to bear a unique identification code, allowing consumers to query core information such as the battery brand.

After the standard's implementation, consumers may continue to possess and use previously purchased compliant power banks that hold a valid China Compulsory Certification.

Formulated by the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology, the standard is expected to further regulate the market, promote technological upgrades in the industry, and better protect consumer safety and rights.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)