China's top procuratorate stresses severely punishing crimes of human trafficking, endangering workplace safety

Xinhua) 09:56, January 20, 2026

BEIJING, Jan. 19 (Xinhua) -- China's Supreme People's Procuratorate (SPP) has urged prosecutorial authorities to strictly punish crimes that have sparked strong public concern, such as human trafficking and endangering workplace safety, in accordance with the law.

At a national conference of chief prosecutors held on Monday in Beijing, the SPP emphasized the need for the swift arrest and prosecution of individuals involved in severe violent crimes, including individual extreme violent crimes, to impose stringent punishments that deter crime and reassure the public.

Authorities are instructed to maintain a regular crackdown on organized crime and to strictly punish other offenses that provoke intense public reaction, including crimes involving guns or explosives, pornography, gambling, drugs, robbery, theft, fraud, and endangering workplace safety.

The SPP also outlined measures to punish cyberbullying and to crack down on illegal activities that infringe on personal information.

Regarding juvenile justice, the SPP called for collaborative efforts to establish a tiered intervention and correction system for juvenile offenses. It also urged improvements to the mechanism for reviewing and prosecuting serious violent crimes committed by very young minors.

