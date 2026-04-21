CICPE showcases openness and vitality as foreign investment continues to increase in China

As spring tides surge in the Free Trade Port (FTP), a new chapter of openness and win-win cooperation unfolds.

From April 13 to 18, the sixth China International Consumer Products Expo (CICPE) was held in Haikou. This marks the first major international event since the launch of island-wide independent customs operations in the Hainan FTP, and serves as an important window for observing foreign investors' confidence in China.

This year's CICPE has attracted more than 3,000 enterprises from over 50 countries and regions. Canada, the guest country of honor, brought nearly 40 enterprises and showcased a 400-square-meter exhibition area. Bulgaria and Russia participated with national pavilions for the first time, significantly increasing the share of international exhibits.

Against the backdrop of a complex and evolving global economic and trade landscape, new partners are actively entering the market while established ones continue to expand their presence, demonstrating their long-term optimism toward the Hainan FTP and the Chinese market through concrete actions.

The implementation of independent customs operations in Hainan has begun to deliver tangible policy dividends.

Xinglong Coffee, under Thailand's Charoen Pokphand Group, has adopted a "two ends abroad" model of "global sourcing, processing in Hainan, and global distribution", reducing procurement costs by approximately 220,000 yuan per million-yuan goods value. This not only effectively lowers operating costs but also transforms this specialty product from an overseas Chinese hometown into an important link connecting China with global markets.

Asia Pulp & Paper Co., Ltd. (APP), part of Indonesia's Sinar Mas Group, stated that Hainan combines geographical and policy advantages. Backed by China's vast domestic market while linking to ASEAN and the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP) region, and further supported by institutional advantages from independent customs operations, the group expects broader development space for its cross-border industrial chain deployment.

With continuously released policy dividends and an increasingly optimized business environment, more investment and cooperation are being achieved.

During the CICPE, the "Invest in China · 2026 Global Industrial Investment Promotion Conference for the Hainan Free Trade Port" was held concurrently, launching nearly 300 high-quality investment projects with a total planned investment of 350 billion yuan. Among them, 68 projects involve intended foreign investment cooperation, with a total intended investment of 89 billion yuan.

Taking the CICPE as a window, China's vast market remains open to the world. From exhibitors to investors, foreign enterprises are taking root in Hainan and expanding their presence in China, sharing development opportunities.

"The implementation of island-wide independent customs operations in the FTP fills us with great expectations for the future," said Matthew Growdon, president of Asia-Pacific and Travel Retail Worldwide at The Estée Lauder Companies, at the opening ceremony of the CICPE. He announced that the company will continue to increase investment in Hainan. Its travel retail logistics center in Haikou will officially begin operations in the coming months, further enhancing its logistics operation system.

Frequent statements from foreign executives also underscore their long-term strategic confidence in the Chinese market.

Vincent Boinay, president of L'Oréal North Asia Zone and CEO of L'Oréal China, said: "The Chinese market has always been a strategic priority for L'Oréal. As China's largest pilot free trade zone, Hainan continues to provide us with robust innovation momentum, creating immersive experience that better aligns with consumer demands and forging new pathways for long-term growth."

"We firmly believe that investing in China is investing in the future," said Khun Saravoot Yoovidhya, CEO of TCP Group, expressing strong confidence in the Chinese market. "Despite a complex and changing external environment, China remains committed to advancing higher-standard opening up. The benchmark role of Hainan's island-wide independent customs operations continues to deepen institutional opening-up, which gives us the confidence to further increase our investment in China."

TCP Group stated that the development of Red Bull in China began in Hainan. Since the start of the 14th Five-Year Plan period, its cumulative investment in China has exceeded 4.3 billion yuan. Looking ahead, the group will seize development opportunities presented by the FTP and continue to increase its investment in China, achieving closer integration with domestic and international markets under new policy opportunities.

(Web editor: Hongyu, Wu Chengliang)