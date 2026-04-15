Green circles turn desert edge into farmland
(People's Daily App) 17:00, April 15, 2026
Circular fields of winter wheat have appeared on the edge of China's Taklamakan Desert. The fields, created by the Xinjiang Production and Construction Corps, have formed green rings in the sand. The project is part of a wider effort to stop the desert from spreading and improve poor-quality land.
(Video source: Bingtuan Daily; Compiled by Lu Mengjie)
(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liang Jun)
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