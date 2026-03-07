Agricultural supply manufacturers in China's Xinjiang work at full capacity for spring farming

An employee monitors real-time field conditions to coordinate fertilizer delivery and stock through a smart system at a fertilizer company in Manas County of Changji Hui Autonomous Prefecture, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, on March 4, 2026. Agricultural supply manufacturers in Xinjiang are working at full capacity to fulfill orders and ensure a steady flow of fertilizers and materials for spring farming.

Ample farm supplies and improved field management, together with the use of drones, provide strong support for a smooth start of another round of spring sowing, which is key to achieving higher grain output and increased local farmer incomes. (Xinhua/Ding Lei)

This photo taken on March 5, 2026 shows an automatic loading machine at a fertilizer company in Manas County of Changji Hui Autonomous Prefecture, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region. Agricultural supply manufacturers in Xinjiang are working at full capacity to fulfill orders and ensure a steady flow of fertilizers and materials for spring farming.

Employees load bags of fertilizers onto a truck at a fertilizer company in Manas County of Changji Hui Autonomous Prefecture, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, on March 4, 2026. Agricultural supply manufacturers in Xinjiang are working at full capacity to fulfill orders and ensure a steady flow of fertilizers and materials for spring farming.

An employee conducts an experiment at a fertilizer company in Manas County of Changji Hui Autonomous Prefecture, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, on March 5, 2026. Agricultural supply manufacturers in Xinjiang are working at full capacity to fulfill orders and ensure a steady flow of fertilizers and materials for spring farming.

Employees pack fertilizers at a fertilizer company in Manas County of Changji Hui Autonomous Prefecture, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, on March 4, 2026. Agricultural supply manufacturers in Xinjiang are working at full capacity to fulfill orders and ensure a steady flow of fertilizers and materials for spring farming.

A drone sprays fertilizers onto fields in Letuyi Town of Manas County of Changji Hui Autonomous Prefecture, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, on March 4, 2026. Agricultural supply manufacturers in Xinjiang are working at full capacity to fulfill orders and ensure a steady flow of fertilizers and materials for spring farming.

A drone operator flies a drone to spray fertilizers onto fields in Letuyi Town of Manas County of Changji Hui Autonomous Prefecture, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, on March 4, 2026. Agricultural supply manufacturers in Xinjiang are working at full capacity to fulfill orders and ensure a steady flow of fertilizers and materials for spring farming.

Trucks wait for loading at a fertilizer company in Manas County of Changji Hui Autonomous Prefecture, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, on March 5, 2026. Agricultural supply manufacturers in Xinjiang are working at full capacity to fulfill orders and ensure a steady flow of fertilizers and materials for spring farming.

People load a drone with fertilizers in Letuyi Town of Manas County of Changji Hui Autonomous Prefecture, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, on March 4, 2026. Agricultural supply manufacturers in Xinjiang are working at full capacity to fulfill orders and ensure a steady flow of fertilizers and materials for spring farming.

An employee checks packaging at a fertilizer company in Manas County of Changji Hui Autonomous Prefecture, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, on March 5, 2026. Agricultural supply manufacturers in Xinjiang are working at full capacity to fulfill orders and ensure a steady flow of fertilizers and materials for spring farming.

An employee works at a fertilizer company in Manas County of Changji Hui Autonomous Prefecture, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, on March 4, 2026. Agricultural supply manufacturers in Xinjiang are working at full capacity to fulfill orders and ensure a steady flow of fertilizers and materials for spring farming.

An employee examines a bag of fertilizer at a fertilizer company in Manas County of Changji Hui Autonomous Prefecture, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, on March 5, 2026. Agricultural supply manufacturers in Xinjiang are working at full capacity to fulfill orders and ensure a steady flow of fertilizers and materials for spring farming.

Employees monitor facility operation at a fertilizer company in Manas County of Changji Hui Autonomous Prefecture, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, on March 5, 2026. Agricultural supply manufacturers in Xinjiang are working at full capacity to fulfill orders and ensure a steady flow of fertilizers and materials for spring farming.

An automatic palletizing robot works on the production line at a fertilizer company in Manas County of Changji Hui Autonomous Prefecture, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, on March 4, 2026. Agricultural supply manufacturers in Xinjiang are working at full capacity to fulfill orders and ensure a steady flow of fertilizers and materials for spring farming.

This aerial drone photo taken on March 4, 2026 shows a drone operator flying a drone to spray fertilizers onto fields in Letuyi Town of Manas County of Changji Hui Autonomous Prefecture, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region. Agricultural supply manufacturers in Xinjiang are working at full capacity to fulfill orders and ensure a steady flow of fertilizers and materials for spring farming.

