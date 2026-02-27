Major ski resorts gain strong popularity in Altay, NW China's Xinjiang

Xinhua) 11:19, February 27, 2026

People ski at the Jiangjunshan International Ski Resort in Altay Prefecture, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, Feb. 25, 2026. Following the Spring Festival holiday, major ski resorts in Altay continue to witness strong popularity and steady visitor flows. The Jiangjunshan International Ski Resort has welcomed an average of 12,800 visitors on a daily basis after the holiday, around 8,700 of whom would enjoy skiing here. (Xinhua/Wang Fei)

Ski enthusiasts enjoy a party around sunset at the Jiangjunshan International Ski Resort in Altay Prefecture, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, Feb. 25, 2026. (Xinhua/Wang Fei)

People ski at the Jiangjunshan International Ski Resort in Altay Prefecture, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, Feb. 25, 2026. (Xinhua/Wang Fei)

A drone photo taken on Feb. 25, 2026 shows ski enthusiasts enjoying a party around sunset at the Jiangjunshan International Ski Resort in Altay Prefecture, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region. (Photo by Nurbek Nurman/Xinhua)

A ski enthusiast poses for photos at the Jiangjunshan International Ski Resort in Altay Prefecture, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, Feb. 25, 2026. (Xinhua/Wang Fei)

A ski enthusiast takes photos of sunset at the Jiangjunshan International Ski Resort in Altay Prefecture, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, Feb. 25, 2026. (Xinhua/Wang Fei)

People ski at the Jiangjunshan International Ski Resort in Altay Prefecture, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, Feb. 25, 2026. (Xinhua/Wang Fei)

People ski at the Jiangjunshan International Ski Resort in Altay Prefecture, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, Feb. 25, 2026. (Xinhua/Wang Fei)

Ski enthusiasts are seen at the Jiangjunshan International Ski Resort in Altay Prefecture, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, Feb. 25, 2026. (Photo by Nurbek Nurman/Xinhua)

An aerial drone photo taken on Feb. 25, 2026 shows a scene at the Jiangjunshan International Ski Resort in Altay Prefecture, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region. (Photo by Nurbek Nurman/Xinhua)

People ski at the Jiangjunshan International Ski Resort in Altay Prefecture, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, Feb. 25, 2026. (Photo by Nurbek Nurman/Xinhua)

