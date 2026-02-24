Xinjiang Story: Retired athlete ignites youth ski dreams, fuels winter economy in China's Xinjiang

Xinhua) 10:16, February 24, 2026

URUMQI, Feb. 23 (Xinhua) -- On the snow-blanketed plains of northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, Yeersen Shenwohen was leading several teenagers as they struggled upward from the bottom of the ski slope on their narrow skis.

After retiring in 2022, the former cross-country skier returned to his hometown on the alpine valley grassland of Narat in Xinjiang and founded a youth ski team, placing his unrealized "champion dream" upon the shoulders of a new generation.

"If the children we train can win national or even world championships, that will also be my honor," said Yeersen Shenwohen, 36, a member of the Kazak ethnic group.

His unfinished Olympic dream found new purpose beyond competition -- leading a herders' cooperative and helping revive his hometown's winter economy while inspiring a new generation to chase the glory he once sought.

Growing up on horseback in Narat, an area known for its seasonal herding, Yeersen Shenwohen discovered his athletic talent at a young age. He excelled in long-distance running and later enrolled in Xinjiang Normal University for his athletic skills, winning several championships at home and abroad in endurance sports like cross-country running and cycling.

"Children of herders like me are born with a physical advantage," he explained, adding that mounting and dismounting horses, chasing sheep and herding cattle tempers their stamina.

In 2019, Yeersen Shenwohen enrolled in China's cross-country skiing team, and he secured Olympic qualification in 2021. However, shoulder injuries and his mother's illness prevented him from making the final roster for Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics, only serving as a forerunner.

He confessed profound regret at failing to compete at the 2022 showpiece. "To compete in your home country's Olympics is an athlete's highest honor," he reflected. The unfulfilled dream drove him to coaching.

Sayahat Elyasbek, 16, had never skied until he joined the team. He was preparing for a 2026 regional youth championship under the guidance of Yeersen Shenwohen.

"The coach is my role model. I want to become a national athlete," the local boy said.

To date, several members of Yeersen Shenwohen's team have been selected for provincial or regional ski teams, with local government support covering their equipment and competition funding.

His impact extends beyond sports. In December 2022, Yeersen Shenwohen launched a horse cooperative, organizing local herders in the now-booming tourist region to offer riding experiences to tourists. He also trains the ski resort's emergency rescue team, drawing on his professional background.

In the span of three years, this cooperative grew from 10 to 300 members, with over 400 horses used in peak season.

Yeryen Mijit, a member of the cooperative, said herders like him have bid farewell to the days when they could make money only by selling livestock. Currently, he earns up to 10,000 yuan (about 1,449 U.S. dollars) monthly in summer and over 6,000 yuan in winter.

"Tourism has made our lives better. There's no more 'winter slack season' for us," he revealed.

Wan Junhui, manager of a local ski resort, said Narat had previously relied solely on summer tourism, but ski resorts there now drive a year-round economy, enabling herders to increase their income throughout all seasons.

Wan noted that in just the first three weeks of this winter season, the resort welcomed 12,100 visitors, a 106.3 percent increase year on year. Revenue reached 2.2 million yuan, up 225 percent from the same period last year.

"Talents like Yeersen Shenwohen have provided invaluable professional support for the resort's operations," Wan added.

According to a white paper issued last year, Xinjiang now ranks among the top winter tourism destinations in China, with 72 skiing venues and five national-level ski tourism resorts having been established across the region by the end of 2024.

Yeersen Shenwohen became a father in 2025. When asked about his son's future, he said: "He doesn't have to be an athlete, as it's tough. But if he likes it, I'll fully support him."

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Du Mingming)