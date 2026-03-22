Foreign trade of China's Xinjiang surges in first two months

Xinhua) 10:27, March 22, 2026

URUMQI, March 20 (Xinhua) -- Northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region reported a robust start to foreign trade in 2026, with total import and export value reaching 71.22 billion yuan (about 10.34 billion U.S. dollars) in the first two months, up 36 percent year-on-year, according to Urumqi Customs.

As a pivotal gateway for China's westward opening-up, Xinjiang has seen the continuous optimization of its trade structure. General trade surged 82.8 percent, accounting for 51.3 percent of the region's total foreign trade and contributing 31.6 percentage points to overall growth. Emerging trade formats such as cross-border e-commerce, market procurement, and border trade have demonstrated strong momentum.

The number of active foreign trade enterprises reached 2,268, up 23.8 percent year-on-year. Private businesses reported a 38.1 percent increase in trade volume, accounting for 93.5 percent of the region's total. Foreign-invested enterprises also saw a remarkable 351.4 percent surge in imports and exports.

Anchored in its role as a core area of the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI), Xinjiang has deepened economic and trade cooperation with partner countries. Trade with BRI partner countries grew 35.5 percent, representing 90.3 percent of the region's total foreign trade. Steady growth has been seen in major markets including Central Asia, the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN), and Russia, with trade with ASEAN soaring 181.4 percent to become a key growth driver.

Mechanical and electrical products have now overtaken traditional categories to become Xinjiang's top exports. Strong growth was recorded in exports of electrical equipment, auto parts, and other products, while imports of metal ores and agricultural products surged significantly.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Kou Jie)