5 seconds, 1 tree: Greening the Taklimakan Desert with Chinese tech

People's Daily Online) 17:14, March 20, 2026

At the edge of the Taklimakan Desert in northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, technology has boosted tree planting efficiency tenfold. Mechanized planting and drip irrigation have helped ensure a survival rate above 85 percent, giving the desert a whole new look.

(Web editor: Cai Hairuo, Du Mingming)