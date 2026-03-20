Tech innovation turns Xinjiang's saline-alkali land into "golden desert" for high-value fruit

Xinhua) 08:25, March 20, 2026

This photo taken on Sept. 2, 2023 shows plum products displayed at a plum industry park in Payzawat, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region. (Xinhua/Ding Lei)

URUMQI, March 19 (Xinhua) -- On the edge of the Taklimakan Desert, China's largest desert, a technological breakthrough in water management is transforming once-barren saline-alkali land into a productive hub for high-value agriculture.

In Payzawat County, located in northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, a new generation of agricultural entrepreneurs is leveraging desalination technology and salt-tolerant crop varieties to bring "desert tomatoes" and premium prunes to the market nationwide.

Payzawat has long struggled with extreme environmental constraints. With annual precipitation under 200 millimeters and evaporation exceeding 3,000 millimeters, the region's soil was historically heavily salinized.

However, the systematic application of saline water desalination and optimized planting techniques has allowed local farmers to cultivate crops in environments previously considered "unproductive."

Chen Zhen, a law graduate from Xinjiang University who turned to agricultural entrepreneurship six years ago, is now a key promoter of these desert products.

Using digital marketing and livestreaming, Chen has helped the "Kashgar Red" desert tomato brand gain traction across Chinese e-commerce platforms.

"These tomatoes are grown using desalinated saline water, benefiting from the region's intense sunlight and high temperature fluctuations," Chen said, noting that the high sugar content and firm texture have led to a near 100-percent repurchase rate among online consumers.

A 5,000-mu (about 333-hectare) production base is currently under construction in Payzawat to meet the growing demand.

The success of the tomato industry follows the established footprint of Payzawat's prune industry. The county has become the largest base for prune production in China, with a planting area of 570,000 mu.

According to local data, the county accounts for 50 percent of the national planting area and 70 percent of total output.

In a recent industry report, the brand value of Payzawat prunes was estimated at 2.94 billion yuan (about 426.6 million U.S. dollars), ranking 52nd on the national list of regional public fruit brands. The fruit has also earned national geographical indication protection.

The industrialization of desert agriculture is delivering tangible economic benefits to local residents.

In the "Kashgar Red" greenhouses, workers like Abdurahman earn a steady monthly salary of 2,700 yuan. "The work is steady and close to home, allowing us to increase our income without leaving our families," he said.

The rapid growth of Payzawat's specialty agriculture is part of a broader strategy to revitalize rural economies in arid regions through science and technology. "For young people looking to achieve something, this place offers the right policies, technology and products. With such a motivated team, persistence is the only choice," said Chen.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)