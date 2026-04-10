Ecological bird nests installed to protect migratory birds, power lines in Xinjiang

Xinhua) 10:09, April 10, 2026

A drone photo taken on April 1, 2026 shows migratory birds frolicking at the Ulunggur Lake National Wetland Park in Fuhai County of Altay Prefecture, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region. Featuring a dense network of waterways and a sound ecological environment, Altay serves as a crucial habitat for migratory birds. As temperatures rise, the region has entered the peak of its migratory season, with increasing number of bird activities posing challenges to the safe operation of local power transmission lines.

The State Grid Altay Power Supply Company launched a special initiative to address these challenges. Staff members used drones to install 16 ecological bird nests along key transmission lines, preventing birds from nesting on power infrastructure and thus averting potential safety hazards. By balancing ecological conservation with grid maintenance, this approach fosters a harmonious and mutually beneficial relationship between regional ecology and the power industry. (Photo by Nurbek Nurman/Xinhua)

A drone photo taken on April 8, 2026 shows migratory birds frolicking at the Ulunggur Lake National Wetland Park in Fuhai County of Altay Prefecture, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region. (Photo by Nurbek Nurman/Xinhua)

An aerial drone photo taken on April 1, 2026 shows a staff member of the State Grid Altay Power Supply Company installing a bird nest at the Ulunggur Lake National Wetland Park in Fuhai County of Altay Prefecture, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region. (Photo by Nurbek Nurman/Xinhua)

A drone photo taken on April 1, 2026 shows migratory birds frolicking at the Ulunggur Lake National Wetland Park in Fuhai County of Altay Prefecture, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region. (Photo by Nurbek Nurman/Xinhua)

An aerial drone photo taken on April 1, 2026 shows high-voltage power lines stretching across the marsh wetland at the Ulunggur Lake National Wetland Park in Fuhai County of Altay Prefecture, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region. (Photo by Nurbek Nurman/Xinhua)

An aerial drone photo taken on April 1, 2026 shows a staff member of the State Grid Altay Power Supply Company installing a bird nest at the Ulunggur Lake National Wetland Park in Fuhai County of Altay Prefecture, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region. (Photo by Nurbek Nurman/Xinhua)

An aerial drone photo taken on April 1, 2026 shows a staff member of the State Grid Altay Power Supply Company installing a bird nest with the help of a drone at the Ulunggur Lake National Wetland Park in Fuhai County of Altay Prefecture, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region. (Photo by Nurbek Nurman/Xinhua)

An aerial drone photo taken on April 1, 2026 shows staff members of the State Grid Altay Power Supply Company using a drone to transport a bird nest at the Ulunggur Lake National Wetland Park in Fuhai County of Altay Prefecture, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region. (Photo by Nurbek Nurman/Xinhua)

An aerial drone photo taken on April 8, 2026 shows a view of the Ulunggur Lake National Wetland Park in Fuhai County of Altay Prefecture, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region. (Photo by Nurbek Nurman/Xinhua)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)