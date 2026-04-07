Ice explosions on the Heilongjiang River

(People's Daily App) 16:13, April 07, 2026

Key stretches of the frozen-over Heilongjiang River in Northeast China's Heilongjiang Province were blasted on April 1 to break up the ice to prevent spring floods. With every thunderous explosion, frozen slabs shattered and ice and water shot dozens of meters into the air.

(Video source: Douyin; Compiled by Wu Siyi and Li Yuanxin)

(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liang Jun)