Ice explosions on the Heilongjiang River
(People's Daily App) 16:13, April 07, 2026
Key stretches of the frozen-over Heilongjiang River in Northeast China's Heilongjiang Province were blasted on April 1 to break up the ice to prevent spring floods. With every thunderous explosion, frozen slabs shattered and ice and water shot dozens of meters into the air.
(Video source: Douyin; Compiled by Wu Siyi and Li Yuanxin)
(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liang Jun)
Photos
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