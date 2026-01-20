The art of ice sculpting in Changchun
(People's Daily App) 16:27, January 20, 2026
Through careful cuts and refined craftsmanship, rigid ice is transformed into vivid forms. Every detail showcases craftsmanship and creativity, highlighting the boundless possibilities of ice sculpture in Northeast China.
