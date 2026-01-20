Languages

The art of ice sculpting in Changchun

(People's Daily App) 16:27, January 20, 2026

Through careful cuts and refined craftsmanship, rigid ice is transformed into vivid forms. Every detail showcases craftsmanship and creativity, highlighting the boundless possibilities of ice sculpture in Northeast China.

