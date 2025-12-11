Ice floes glitter on Tekes River
(People's Daily App) 15:05, December 11, 2025
The winter Tekes River flows with sparkling ripples, carrying shimmering fragments of ice that dance like scattered crystal in the sun – a breathtaking vision of serene winter beauty.
(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liang Jun)
Photos
