Ice floes glitter on Tekes River

(People's Daily App) 15:05, December 11, 2025

The winter Tekes River flows with sparkling ripples, carrying shimmering fragments of ice that dance like scattered crystal in the sun – a breathtaking vision of serene winter beauty.

