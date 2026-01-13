We Are China

Winter recreation facilities bring joy to people in Changchun, NE China's Jilin

January 13, 2026

A "snowman formation" made up of 270 snow sculptures attracts visitors at Siji Nanhe Riverside Park in Changchun, northeast China's Jilin Province. (People's Daily Online/Li Yang)

Since the start of this winter, Changchun, capital of northeast China's Jilin Province, has been making full use of its rich ice-and-snow resources to promote public participation in winter sports and recreation.

Drawing on public spaces such as city parks and plazas, the city has rolled out a wide range of winter recreational activities, linking winter sports, tourism, as well as artistic and cultural performances into a diverse portfolio of seasonal attractions.

The initiative has helped build an inclusive, multi-tiered winter leisure system that caters to residents and visitors alike.

Visitors take part in a snow carnival held at Siji Nanhe Riverside Park in Changchun, northeast China's Jilin Province. (People's Daily Online/Li Yang)

A visitor poses for photos beside an ice wall at Jingyuetan National Forest Park in Changchun, northeast China's Jilin Province. (People's Daily Online/Li Yang)

Winter swimming enthusiasts brave icy waters at Nanhu Park in Changchun, northeast China's Jilin Province. (People's Daily Online/Li Yang)

Citizens and tourists enjoy snow slides at Nanhu Park in Changchun, northeast China's Jilin Province. (People's Daily Online/Li Yang)

Citizens and tourists enjoy an ice swing experience at Nanhu Park in Changchun, northeast China's Jilin Province. (People's Daily Online/Li Yang)

Citizens and tourists enjoy a variety of ice and snow activities at Nanhu Park in Changchun, northeast China's Jilin Province. (People's Daily Online/Li Yang)

Snow slides draw large crowds at Nanhu Park in Changchun, northeast China's Jilin Province. (People's Daily Online/Li Yang)

Visitors enjoy ice tubing at Nanhu Park in Changchun, northeast China's Jilin Province. (People's Daily Online/Li Yang)

The ice rink at Nanhu Park bustles with activity in Changchun, northeast China's Jilin Province. (People's Daily Online/Li Yang)

