Winter recreation facilities bring joy to people in Changchun, NE China's Jilin
A "snowman formation" made up of 270 snow sculptures attracts visitors at Siji Nanhe Riverside Park in Changchun, northeast China's Jilin Province. (People's Daily Online/Li Yang)
Since the start of this winter, Changchun, capital of northeast China's Jilin Province, has been making full use of its rich ice-and-snow resources to promote public participation in winter sports and recreation.
Drawing on public spaces such as city parks and plazas, the city has rolled out a wide range of winter recreational activities, linking winter sports, tourism, as well as artistic and cultural performances into a diverse portfolio of seasonal attractions.
The initiative has helped build an inclusive, multi-tiered winter leisure system that caters to residents and visitors alike.
Visitors take part in a snow carnival held at Siji Nanhe Riverside Park in Changchun, northeast China's Jilin Province. (People's Daily Online/Li Yang)
A visitor poses for photos beside an ice wall at Jingyuetan National Forest Park in Changchun, northeast China's Jilin Province. (People's Daily Online/Li Yang)
Winter swimming enthusiasts brave icy waters at Nanhu Park in Changchun, northeast China's Jilin Province. (People's Daily Online/Li Yang)
Citizens and tourists enjoy snow slides at Nanhu Park in Changchun, northeast China's Jilin Province. (People's Daily Online/Li Yang)
Citizens and tourists enjoy an ice swing experience at Nanhu Park in Changchun, northeast China's Jilin Province. (People's Daily Online/Li Yang)
Citizens and tourists enjoy a variety of ice and snow activities at Nanhu Park in Changchun, northeast China's Jilin Province. (People's Daily Online/Li Yang)
Snow slides draw large crowds at Nanhu Park in Changchun, northeast China's Jilin Province. (People's Daily Online/Li Yang)
Visitors enjoy ice tubing at Nanhu Park in Changchun, northeast China's Jilin Province. (People's Daily Online/Li Yang)
The ice rink at Nanhu Park bustles with activity in Changchun, northeast China's Jilin Province. (People's Daily Online/Li Yang)
