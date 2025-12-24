The ice pillars of Sayram Lake

(People's Daily App) 16:25, December 24, 2025

The ice pillars at Sayram Lake in Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region have formed, and they truly look like something from a sci-fi blockbuster. The contrast between the deep blue water and the frozen pillars is absolutely breathtaking.

