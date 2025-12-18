Harbin Ice and Snow World opens with expanded park

16:36, December 18, 2025 By Zhou Huiying in Harbin ( Chinadaily.com.cn

The 27th Harbin Ice and Snow World welcomed its first visitors of the winter season on Wednesday in Harbin, Heilongjiang province. [Photo by Liu Yang/For chinadaily.com.cn]

The 27th Harbin Ice and Snow World welcomed its first visitors of the winter season on Wednesday in Harbin, Heilongjiang province.

The park is 20 percent larger than last year, using more than 400,000 cubic meters of ice and snow. New facilities include a ticketing hall and a snowfield hot spring camp. Tourists have access to winter fishing, cross-country skiing, snow soccer, and a 521-meter ice slide, the longest one built at the park to date. The classic Dream Stage will continue to focus on interactive celebrations with an energetic disco-style atmosphere.

Park services have been upgraded to be more convenient and efficient, and more seating areas, restrooms, and other public facilities have been added.

Despite the upgrades in scale, activities, and services, the standard adult ticket price remains 328 yuan ($46.56).

