China Buzz: Let's discover Beijing, on ice!

People's Daily Online) 13:51, January 22, 2026

Wintertime in Beijing isn't all about ski resorts or big sporting events.

The city itself becomes an open playground, where ice and snow are part of everyday life. From traditional ice sleds to tire sliding and skating, people of all ages step onto the ice, laugh together, and rediscover simple joys.

For locals and visitors alike, Beijing's winter isn't something to escape — it's something to embrace.

