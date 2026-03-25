Shenzhen Qianhai delegation visits South Africa for economic and trade exchanges

A delegation from Qianhai, Shenzhen, south China's Guangdong Province, visited South Africa from March 18 to 20 alongside Invest Hong Kong, to deepen economic and trade cooperation and support Qianhai enterprises in expanding into the African market.

The delegation was led by Wang Shourui, a member of the Standing Committee of the Communist Party of China Shenzhen Municipal Committee and secretary of the Party Working Committee of the Qianhai Shenzhen-Hong Kong Modern Service Industry Cooperation Zone.

During the visit, the China (Shenzhen & Hong Kong) – South Africa (Johannesburg) Economic and Trade Cooperation Exchange Conference was held in Johannesburg. The "Shenzhen Go Global e-Station" South Africa Service Center was also officially inaugurated, injecting new momentum into pragmatic cooperation between Qianhai and South Africa and promoting China-South Africa economic and trade relations to a higher level.

At the conference, over 170 representatives from South African institutions and enterprises attended, including Pan Qingjiang, consul general of China in Johannesburg; Bonginkosi Dhlamini, member of the Gauteng Executive Council for e-Government; Thulani Kunene, deputy speaker of the Gauteng Provincial Legislature; and representatives from African business associations. Participants gathered to explore future development opportunities.

In his keynote address, Wang noted that this year marks the 28th anniversary of diplomatic relations between China and South Africa. South Africa has become Shenzhen's largest trading partner in Africa, with leading Shenzhen enterprises such as Huawei and BYD already operating locally. Leveraging direct flights and shipping routes, both sides can further strengthen logistics and supply chain cooperation.

He also proposed taking the upcoming APEC Shenzhen Year as an opportunity to implement China's zero-tariff policy for South Africa, focus on emerging and future industries, and utilize the "Shenzhen Go Global e-Station" platform to promote two-way industrial connectivity and achieve mutual benefit.

Pan warmly welcomed the delegation's visit, stating that China's 15th Five-Year Plan outlines a shared path toward modernization and signals China's commitment to expanding high-level opening-up. He announced that starting May 1, 2026, China will implement a zero-tariff policy for 53 African countries with diplomatic ties, bringing significant trade benefits to South Africa. He added that the China-South Africa comprehensive strategic partnership continues to advance steadily, with fruitful economic and trade cooperation, and expressed China's willingness to build a shared future with South Africa.

Kunene highlighted that Gauteng Province and Johannesburg are actively upgrading sectors such as innovation, manufacturing, logistics and finance. He noted that Shenzhen and Hong Kong's strong industrial capabilities align well with local development needs, making deeper cooperation a key pathway to mutual benefit and sustained high-quality bilateral relations.

During the event, the "Shenzhen Go Global e-Station" South Africa Service Center was officially launched, serving as a key hub connecting Shenzhen, Hong Kong and South Africa, and providing comprehensive support for enterprises from the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area investing in South Africa.

In the roundtable session, participants discussed the theme of "China-South Africa Industrial Synergy." The Qianhai delegation and representatives from institutions such as the Gauteng Growth and Development Agency, Bank of China Johannesburg Branch, ZTE South Africa and Hisense South Africa reached multiple agreements on cross-border financial services and industrial cooperation, laying a solid foundation for future collaboration.

During their stay in Johannesburg, the delegation also visited the Chinese Embassy in South Africa and the Gauteng Provincial Legislature, engaging in discussions on cross-border trade, industrial synergy, and the integration of digital and green technologies. Meetings were also held with organizations such as the Industrial Development Corporation (IDC) and Business Unity South Africa (BUSA) to explore comprehensive cooperation and potential agreements. The delegation gained deeper insights into the development of Shenzhen enterprises in Africa, providing valuable experience for future overseas expansion.

This visit not only built a bridge between Qianhai and South Africa but also extended the "Shenzhen Go Global e-Station" service network to Africa, offering strong support for Greater Bay Area enterprises expanding into the continent. Looking ahead, Qianhai will continue leveraging Shenzhen-Hong Kong collaboration advantages to deepen China-South Africa economic and trade cooperation and contribute to building a China-Africa community with a shared future.

(Web editor: Hongyu, Wu Chengliang)