Observer: China is injecting greater stability into the world

(People's Daily App) 13:42, March 11, 2026

With the two sessions, one of the most significant events on China's political calendar, running from March 4 to 12 in Beijing, China is injecting greater stability into the world.

China's annual two sessions, the country's top legislature and political advisory meetings, serve as both a political weather vane and an economic barometer. These gatherings offer a key window into China's development trajectory.

This year, a major focus of the two sessions is China's 15th Five-Year Plan (2026-2030), which will outline the economic, social and technological priorities of the world's second-largest economy over the next five years.

You may have seen experts and reporters, both at home and abroad, use the term "stability" when analyzing this year's sessions. What does it mean in the current global context?

Stability in China's economic resilience

Global growth is projected at 3.3 percent for 2026 and 3.2 percent for 2027, slightly revised up since the October 2025 World Economic Outlook, according to the International Monetary Fund. Amid mounting geopolitical tensions, unilateralism, protectionism and a sluggish global economy, China stands as a pillar of stability and confidence, with its growth providing a crucial anchor.

During the 14th Five-Year Plan period (2021-2025), China's economy grew at an average annual rate of 5.4 percent, contributing roughly 30 percent of global growth, more than the combined contribution of the G7 economies. This year's growth target of 4.5 to 5 percent aligns with the goal of maintaining steady growth during the 15th Five-Year Plan, a critical stage for China to basically realize socialist modernization by 2035.

China is a major trading partner for more than 150 countries and regions and has been the world's second-largest import market for 17 consecutive years. The country aspires not only to be the world's factory but also the world market. This mega-market is expected to provide broader opportunities for products and services from all countries in 2026.

The topics discussed by lawmakers and political advisors, such as high-quality development, scientific and technological innovation, green transformation and expanding high-level opening-up, are not only central to China's own development but also carry global significance.

Stability guides China's diplomacy

Over the years, China has pursued a development path that balances progress with stability. The country's robust economic growth and contributions to the world serve as the foundation for its independent foreign policy of peace and commitment to peaceful development.

While some countries make arbitrary decisions or withdraw from international agreements, China positions itself as a responsible major power.

At a press briefing on Sunday in Beijing, Foreign Minister Wang Yi emphasized China's openness and confidence, calling on the US and China to expand cooperation while narrowing disputes, and inviting European partners to move beyond protectionism and engage with the Chinese market.

Amid escalating conflict in the Middle East, which adds a new layer of geopolitical uncertainty, China is advocating for dialogue and negotiation to resolve differences.

This consistency in foreign policy has been met with international recognition. Since the start of 2026, several state leaders have visited China, signing cooperation agreements in trade, culture and education.

Looking ahead, President Xi Jinping will host guests from around the world, lead major events such as the APEC Economic Leaders' Meeting and the second China-Arab States Summit, and undertake important foreign visits. These engagements will deepen China's international relations, open new avenues for building a shared future for humanity, and allow the country to make greater contributions to global peace and development.

Stability strengthens cultural connections

Since January, internet trends like "becoming Chinese" or "Chinamaxxing" have gone viral on overseas social media. Growing numbers of people in the West are embracing Chinese wellness habits and cultural rituals. While multiple factors drive this curiosity, it reflects China's broader appeal. In addition to being a stable growth engine, the country offers a rich cultural heritage and is willing to share its wisdom globally.

In 2025, China recorded 30.08 million inbound visits by foreign nationals under visa-free policies, up 49.5 percent year on year. Heartwarming interactions shared online by foreign travelers have put China on the radar of more people in the West, allowing the world to see the country in a new light.

One analyst noted that 2026 "will be about how the rest of the world adapts to a China that has successfully moved from follower to standard-setter." For the world, the two sessions provide strategic clarity: choosing China is choosing the future and investing in China offers long-term opportunities.

(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liang Jun)