Growing interest in the two sessions confirms the world’s desire for stability, sound governance

Since the opening of the two sessions, international media attention has continued to intensify. According to data from the Global Times Institute, the number of foreign media reports on the two sessions has surged significantly for two consecutive years. One telling detail illustrates the growing interest: Before the press conference on China's foreign policy and external relations began, some journalists had already started lining up at 4 am. Two hours before the event started, all 360 seats were filled, and the aisles were crowded with reporters sitting on the floor. "At this very moment, the whole world is watching China." When China's two sessions become a "moment for the world," it shows that the global community is more eager than ever to hear China's voice.

Foreign media coverage of the two sessions is undergoing a shift - from "observers" to "researchers," and from "looking for problems" to "looking for answers." Le Monde of France turned its attention to "building China into a technological superpower." The China.Table of a German website noted that China's cautious growth target lies in a delicate transition to a "new model of prosperity." CNN described China's high-tech development strategy as a "plan to win the future." Argentina's Clarín wrote that "while the world burns, China defines the future." The increasingly positive and objective tone in foreign media coverage is no coincidence; it reflects the world's mature recognition of China's governance, stability and rationale.

Behind this shift lies the world's growing desire for certainty. At present, the international landscape is undergoing rapid turbulence, with escalating regional conflicts, volatile energy markets, and unstable supply chains, leaving a pervasive sense of unease across the world. China serves as an anchor of stability for regional security and a driving force for development and prosperity. As an important window for observing China's policy direction, the two sessions have therefore taken on global significance. The remarks from a reporter from Brazil are representative: "Amid the current turbulent international situation, I am eager to better understand how China will continue to inject certainty into the world." While some countries focus only on the next election cycle, with policies swaying as parties alternate in power, China keeps its eyes firmly on the next five years and beyond. This strategic foresight and policy predictability provide the world with a greater sense of security. As the Maldives' Ambassador to China Fazeel Najeeb noted, "China is showing very steady hands … This is very encouraging for developing countries."

The goals and tasks China aims to achieve during the 15th Five-Year Plan period are, in essence, a "list of opportunities" for the world. Media outlets such as Reuters have noticed that China plans to nurture emerging industries and industries of the future, identifying brain-computer interfaces and embodied artificial intelligence as new growth points. A question from a reporter with Africa Young Voices was straightforward: "We want to understand China's development plans and concrete measures for the next five years, because they are closely linked to the world." Through the two sessions, the world not only gains a clearer understanding of China's development blueprint, but also actively seeks new opportunities and possibilities to ride the "express train of China's development."

China's development achievements and governance model offer the world a new path toward modernization. The world has witnessed the reality of 800 million people lifted out of poverty, the rapid construction of infrastructure such as high-speed rail networks, water conservancy systems, and computing networks, as well as continuous breakthroughs in cutting-edge fields like semiconductors and artificial intelligence. By "following a good blueprint through to the end," China has steadily moved forward step by step, turning one beautiful vision into reality after another. During the 15th Five-Year Plan period, China will continue to increase investments in employment, education, healthcare, and elder care to meet the people's needs for a better life. This people-centered development philosophy not only reflects the original intention and aspirations of China's ruling party but is also deeply rooted in the rich heritage of traditional Chinese culture, prompting the world to contemplate the essentials of governance and the foundations of development.

China's confident and open attitude makes the world more willing to listen. "Building a modern industrial system," "developing a strong domestic market," and "expanding high-level opening-up"… While some countries erect "high fences and small yards" and advocate for "decoupling and severing supply chains," China, through tangible actions, embraces the world. China's continuous expansion of high-level opening-up means that global industrial and supply chains will become smoother, leading to stronger momentum for world economic growth and a more stable development of a rules-based multilateral trade system.

Facing volatility, we should stay cool-headed and not be affected by any distractions. While the world seeks direction amid turbulence and change, China injects valuable certainty and confidence into global governance with its clear stance, pragmatic solutions, and stable predictability.

