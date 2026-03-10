Advisory: Schedules for China's "two sessions" on March 10

Xinhua) 08:43, March 10, 2026

BEIJING, March 9 (Xinhua) -- The following are the schedules for the fourth session of the 14th National People's Congress (NPC) and the fourth session of the 14th National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC) on Tuesday.

In the morning, NPC deputies will hold group meetings to review the work reports of the Supreme People's Court and the Supreme People's Procuratorate. The presidium of the NPC session will hold its second meeting.

In the afternoon, NPC deputies will hold group meetings to review a revised draft environmental code, a revised draft law on promoting ethnic unity and progress, and a revised draft law on national development planning. They will also deliberate on the work reports of the top court and the top procuratorate.

In the morning, some sectors of the CPPCC National Committee will conduct consultations, while other sectors will hold group meetings.

In the afternoon, CPPCC National Committee members will hold group meetings.

A meeting of the Chairpersons Council of the CPPCC National Committee will be held in the afternoon. It will be followed by a meeting of the Standing Committee of the CPPCC National Committee.

