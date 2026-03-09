Home>>
Two Sessions Explainer | The 'red carpet' moment of China's 'two sessions'
By Peng Yukai, Ouyang Yijia (People's Daily Online) 14:26, March 09, 2026
In this video, People's Daily Online takes you behind the scenes at the passage group interview— the "red carpet" of China's "two sessions."
Lawmakers and political advisors from all walks of life face cameras, answer questions, and speak directly to the public and the world. This is a vivid window into China's whole-process people's democracy.
