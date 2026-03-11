Advisory: Schedules for China's "two sessions" on March 11

BEIJING, March 10 (Xinhua) -- The following are the schedules for the fourth session of the 14th National People's Congress (NPC) and the fourth session of the 14th National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC) on Wednesday.

In the morning, NPC delegations will hold plenary meetings to review the work reports of the NPC Standing Committee, the Supreme People's Court and the Supreme People's Procuratorate.

In the afternoon, NPC deputies will hold group meetings to review a draft resolution on the government work report; a draft resolution on the outline of the 15th Five-Year Plan (2026-2030) for national economic and social development; a draft resolution on the implementation of the 2025 plan for national economic and social development, and on the 2026 plan for national economic and social development; and a draft resolution on the execution of the central and local budgets for 2025, and on the central and local budgets for 2026.

The presidium of the NPC session will hold its third meeting in the afternoon.

The fourth session of the 14th CPPCC National Committee will hold its closing meeting in the morning.

