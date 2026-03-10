Languages

Foreign media's focus during China's two sessions

(People's Daily App) 15:36, March 10, 2026

China's two sessions are underway, drawing global media attention. What topics are foreign reporters focusing on? From development plans and technological innovation to cultural exchange and international cooperation, these reporters share their views and impressions of the meetings.

(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liang Jun)

