Two Sessions Explainer: What measures will China take to boost domestic demand?
(People's Daily Online) 08:36, March 10, 2026
In the Government Work Report submitted for deliberation on March 5, expanding domestic demand was once again placed at the top of the government's priorities for 2026.
The results of the 25th national "two sessions" survey recently conducted by People's Daily Online show that "domestic demand-driven growth" has become a buzzword among netizens, with more than 80 percent expressing hopes that policies aimed at boosting domestic demand will be implemented more quickly.
How can people be enabled to spend, feel confident about spending, and be willing to spend? With these questions in mind, People's Daily Online reporters spoke with deputies to the National People's Congress and members of the CPPCC National Committee.
(Web editor: Wang Xiaoping, Wu Chengliang)
Photos
Related Stories
- Foreign envoys, journalists closely watch China's "two sessions" for policy signals amid global uncertainty
- Two Sessions Explainer | The 'red carpet' moment of China's 'two sessions'
- Advisory: Schedules for China's "two sessions" on March 9
- In pics: female lawmakers, political advisors at China's annual "two sessions"
- 3rd plenary meeting of 4th session of 14th CPPCC National Committee held in Beijing
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2026 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2026 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.