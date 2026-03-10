Two Sessions Explainer: What measures will China take to boost domestic demand?

People's Daily Online) 08:36, March 10, 2026

In the Government Work Report submitted for deliberation on March 5, expanding domestic demand was once again placed at the top of the government's priorities for 2026.

The results of the 25th national "two sessions" survey recently conducted by People's Daily Online show that "domestic demand-driven growth" has become a buzzword among netizens, with more than 80 percent expressing hopes that policies aimed at boosting domestic demand will be implemented more quickly.

How can people be enabled to spend, feel confident about spending, and be willing to spend? With these questions in mind, People's Daily Online reporters spoke with deputies to the National People's Congress and members of the CPPCC National Committee.

