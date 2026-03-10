China's 15th Five-Year Plan, in one music video
(People's Daily App) 15:40, March 10, 2026
Discover China's 15th Five-Year Plan (2026-2030) and its impact on daily life in this music video produced by the People's Daily New Media Center and influencer Wang Bo.
