China's 15th Five-Year Plan, in one music video

(People's Daily App) 15:40, March 10, 2026

Discover China's 15th Five-Year Plan (2026-2030) and its impact on daily life in this music video produced by the People's Daily New Media Center and influencer Wang Bo.

(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liang Jun)

