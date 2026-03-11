Seeing China's resolve and 'people-first' philosophy through its quality products: People's Daily Rui Ping

From eye-catching new products like robotic smartphones to U6GHz full-scenario products that have grabbed wide attention, the standout performances of Chinese companies at the Mobile World Congress (MWC) have been frequently mentioned during this year's "two sessions." From being "little noticed" at the MWC 20 years ago to "impossible to ignore" today, an NPC deputy put it plainly: "The MWC has gradually become the main stage for Chinese companies to showcase their technology and AI." On the global stage, "Intelligent Manufacturing in China" has taken center stage, highlighting the unique charm of "China's quality products."

It feels like only yesterday when imported goods were seen as rare luxuries, and Chinese tourists would bring home rice cookers and toilet seats from Japan. Today, however, "reverse shopping" has taken off, with posts like "You absolutely must bring empty suitcases to China" topping social media platforms abroad. Behind this trend lies the iterative upgrade of Chinese manufacturing, prompting reflection on how such a reversal occurred so quietly.

While affordability and quality are key factors in the popularity of Chinese products, their appeal extends far beyond mere cost-effectiveness.

Previously, a Norwegian vlogger was twice astonished by Chinese-made mini excavators - first during a chance purchase and later while visiting a factory in China -sparking an overseas "excavator buying frenzy." Multifunctional small appliances from Cixi, East China's Zhejiang Province, combining heating, air purification and lighting, have become coveted "winter survival essentials" among international consumers. What powers Chinese quality products to go global is intelligent and flexible production lines, a vast and complete supply chain system, and targeted innovation in "small-batch quick response" and "agile development."

The unwavering commitment to strengthening the real economy and building a modern industrial system has provided a solid foundation for the explosive growth of "China's quality products."

From the globally popular "one-yuan lighter" to the booming overseas demand for special purchases for the Spring Festival, and to Chinese agricultural drones now in short supply, benefiting from a vast domestic market, comprehensive industrial system and diverse application scenarios, China's manufacturing industry is advancing toward innovation and excellence, with stronger industrial adaptability and resilience. The emergence of globally competitive products is therefore a natural result of long-term accumulation. With strategic determination, China has resisted shifting from the real economy to the virtual economy and has steadily forged the hard power required to create quality goods.

The growing popularity of "Chinese quality products" among overseas consumers -often promoted through firsthand experiences -essentially reflects the spillover of the value that "people's well-being is of utmost importance in Chinese modernization."

Many of the quality products widely welcomed abroad are the result of improved domestic livelihoods and industries that closely align with evolving consumer demand. At the same time, because the principle of "putting people first" remains a defining feature of China's governance, all policies are ultimately designed to help citizens live better lives and meet their aspirations for a better future. This has brought stable and reliable energy supplies, efficient and convenient infrastructure, an innovation ecosystem that benefits the public, and a value orientation of investing in people -the fundamental logic behind the strong competitiveness of Chinese manufacturing.

From meeting domestic needs to creating high-quality supply and eventually becoming a global sensation -following this trajectory, more and more overseas consumers are not just adding Chinese products to their shopping carts but are also eager to experience a Chinese lifestyle defined by safety, convenience, the warmth of daily life and rich cultural depth.

Only by seeing this can one truly understand "Chinese quality products" and appreciate the development philosophy and solid confidence behind the Chinese story, as well as the deeper meaning of "responding to people's concerns and pursuing the larger interests of all countries."

Opening this year's government work report, a number of new policies -imbued with both a sense of the future and warmth for people's livelihoods -stand out on the page. As these policies take effect, "Chinese quality products" will continue to mark the standards of industrial upgrading, embody the strength of technological innovation and become tangible representatives of improved public well-being.

