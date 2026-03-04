China marks new progress in legislation

March 04, 2026

BEIJING, March 4 (Xinhua) -- China made new strides in legislation over the past year, a spokesperson for the fourth session of the 14th National People's Congress said on Wednesday.

Lawmakers deliberated 40 drafts of laws, legal interpretations and decisions, and adopted 24 of them, including six new laws and 14 revisions of existing laws, said spokesperson Lou Qinjian at a press conference.

