China's national legislature holds press conference ahead of annual session
Lou Qinjian, spokesperson for the fourth session of the 14th National People's Congress (NPC), attends a press conference at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, capital of China, March 4, 2026. The NPC, China's national legislature, held a press conference on Wednesday, one day ahead of the opening of its annual session. (Xinhua/Li Xin)
BEIJING, March 4 (Xinhua) -- The National People's Congress (NPC), China's national legislature, held a press conference on Wednesday, one day ahead of the opening of its annual session.
Lou Qinjian, spokesperson for the fourth session of the 14th NPC, briefed the press on the session.
Lou Qinjian, spokesperson for the fourth session of the 14th National People's Congress (NPC), attends a press conference at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, capital of China, March 4, 2026. The NPC, China's national legislature, held a press conference on Wednesday, one day ahead of the opening of its annual session. (Xinhua/Li Xin)
Lou Qinjian, spokesperson for the fourth session of the 14th National People's Congress (NPC), attends a press conference at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, capital of China, March 4, 2026. The NPC, China's national legislature, held a press conference on Wednesday, one day ahead of the opening of its annual session. (Xinhua/Li Xin)
Lou Qinjian, spokesperson for the fourth session of the 14th National People's Congress (NPC), attends a press conference at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, capital of China, March 4, 2026. The NPC, China's national legislature, held a press conference on Wednesday, one day ahead of the opening of its annual session. (Xinhua/Jin Liwang)
Journalists work at a press conference of the fourth session of the 14th National People's Congress (NPC) at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, capital of China, March 4, 2026. The NPC, China's national legislature, held a press conference on Wednesday, one day ahead of the opening of its annual session. (Xinhua/Jin Liwang)
Lou Qinjian, spokesperson for the fourth session of the 14th National People's Congress (NPC), attends a press conference at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, capital of China, March 4, 2026. The NPC, China's national legislature, held a press conference on Wednesday, one day ahead of the opening of its annual session. (Xinhua/Wang Xi)
Lou Qinjian, spokesperson for the fourth session of the 14th National People's Congress (NPC), attends a press conference at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, capital of China, March 4, 2026. The NPC, China's national legislature, held a press conference on Wednesday, one day ahead of the opening of its annual session. (Xinhua/Xing Guangli)
Lou Qinjian, spokesperson for the fourth session of the 14th National People's Congress (NPC), attends a press conference at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, capital of China, March 4, 2026. The NPC, China's national legislature, held a press conference on Wednesday, one day ahead of the opening of its annual session. (Xinhua/Jin Liwang)
Lou Qinjian, spokesperson for the fourth session of the 14th National People's Congress (NPC), attends a press conference at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, capital of China, March 4, 2026. The NPC, China's national legislature, held a press conference on Wednesday, one day ahead of the opening of its annual session. (Xinhua/Wang Xi)
A journalist asks a question at a press conference of the fourth session of the 14th National People's Congress (NPC) at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, capital of China, March 4, 2026. The NPC, China's national legislature, held a press conference on Wednesday, one day ahead of the opening of its annual session. (Xinhua/Jin Liwang)
Lou Qinjian, spokesperson for the fourth session of the 14th National People's Congress (NPC), attends a press conference at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, capital of China, March 4, 2026. The NPC, China's national legislature, held a press conference on Wednesday, one day ahead of the opening of its annual session. (Xinhua/Wang Xi)
A journalist asks a question at a press conference of the fourth session of the 14th National People's Congress (NPC) at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, capital of China, March 4, 2026. The NPC, China's national legislature, held a press conference on Wednesday, one day ahead of the opening of its annual session. (Xinhua/Xing Guangli)
Journalists raise hands to ask questions at a press conference of the fourth session of the 14th National People's Congress (NPC) at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, capital of China, March 4, 2026. The NPC, China's national legislature, held a press conference on Wednesday, one day ahead of the opening of its annual session. (Xinhua/Li Xin)
A journalist asks a question at a press conference of the fourth session of the 14th National People's Congress (NPC) at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, capital of China, March 4, 2026. The NPC, China's national legislature, held a press conference on Wednesday, one day ahead of the opening of its annual session. (Xinhua/Xing Guangli)
Photos
Related Stories
- Agenda of 4th session of 14th National People's Congress
- Annual session of China's national legislature to run from March 5 to 12
- China's neighborhood occupies top priority on its diplomatic agenda: spokesperson
- China's national lawmakers gather in Beijing for annual session
- NPC deputy conveys industrial voices from grassroots
- NPC deputy advocates for deeper AI-manufacturing integration
- China's national legislature to hold press conference ahead of annual session
- NPC deputy leads a cliffside village toward rural revitalization
- NPC deputy dedicated to rural revitalization
- NPC deputy's 16 years of dedication to education
Copyright © 2026 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.