China's national legislature holds press conference ahead of annual session

Xinhua) 13:35, March 04, 2026

Lou Qinjian, spokesperson for the fourth session of the 14th National People's Congress (NPC), attends a press conference at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, capital of China, March 4, 2026. The NPC, China's national legislature, held a press conference on Wednesday, one day ahead of the opening of its annual session. (Xinhua/Li Xin)

BEIJING, March 4 (Xinhua) -- The National People's Congress (NPC), China's national legislature, held a press conference on Wednesday, one day ahead of the opening of its annual session.

Lou Qinjian, spokesperson for the fourth session of the 14th NPC, briefed the press on the session.

Journalists work at a press conference of the fourth session of the 14th National People's Congress (NPC) at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, capital of China, March 4, 2026. The NPC, China's national legislature, held a press conference on Wednesday, one day ahead of the opening of its annual session. (Xinhua/Jin Liwang)

A journalist asks a question at a press conference of the fourth session of the 14th National People's Congress (NPC) at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, capital of China, March 4, 2026. The NPC, China's national legislature, held a press conference on Wednesday, one day ahead of the opening of its annual session. (Xinhua/Jin Liwang)

A journalist asks a question at a press conference of the fourth session of the 14th National People's Congress (NPC) at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, capital of China, March 4, 2026. The NPC, China's national legislature, held a press conference on Wednesday, one day ahead of the opening of its annual session. (Xinhua/Xing Guangli)

Journalists raise hands to ask questions at a press conference of the fourth session of the 14th National People's Congress (NPC) at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, capital of China, March 4, 2026. The NPC, China's national legislature, held a press conference on Wednesday, one day ahead of the opening of its annual session. (Xinhua/Li Xin)

A journalist asks a question at a press conference of the fourth session of the 14th National People's Congress (NPC) at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, capital of China, March 4, 2026. The NPC, China's national legislature, held a press conference on Wednesday, one day ahead of the opening of its annual session. (Xinhua/Xing Guangli)

