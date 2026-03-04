Chinese people never allow external interference in China's internal affairs: spokesperson
BEIJING, March 4 (Xinhua) -- The Chinese people will never allow any external forces to interfere in China's internal affairs, and will resolutely safeguard national sovereignty, unity and territorial integrity, a spokesperson said on Wednesday.
Lou Qinjian, spokesperson for the fourth session of the 14th National People's Congress, made the remarks at a press conference held ahead of the opening of the session scheduled for Thursday.
Safeguarding national sovereignty, security and development interests is the overarching principle guiding all foreign engagements, Lou said.
The Taiwan question is an internal affair of China and is at the core of China's core interests, he said, adding that China firmly opposes the Japanese leader's erroneous remarks on Taiwan.
