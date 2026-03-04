A tour to Paralympic Village of Milan-Cortina 2026 Paralympic Winter Games

March 04, 2026

CORTINA D'AMPEZZO, March 3, 2026 (Xinhua) -- The Milan-Cortina Winter Paralympics will be held from March 6 to 15. Let's take a tour to visit the Paralympic Village of the paralympic winter games.

Photo taken on March 3, 2026 shows a general view at the Paralympic Village of the Milan-Cortina 2026 Paralympic Winter Games in Cortina d'Ampezzo, Italy. (Xinhua/Wang Kaiyan)

Athletes exchange pins at the Paralympic Village of the Milan-Cortina 2026 Paralympic Winter Games in Cortina d'Ampezzo, Italy, March 3, 2026. (Xinhua/Lian Zhen)

Chen Jianxin (R) and Li Nana of China select souvenir in the official store at the Paralympic Village of the Milan-Cortina 2026 Paralympic Winter Games in Cortina d'Ampezzo, Italy, March 3, 2026. (Xinhua/Wang Kaiyan)

An athlete walks in the Paralympic Village of the Milan-Cortina 2026 Paralympic Winter Games in Cortina d'Ampezzo, Italy, March 3, 2026. (Xinhua/Wang Kaiyan)

Staff members repair wheelchair in the repair service center at the Paralympic Village of the Milan-Cortina 2026 Paralympic Winter Games in Cortina d'Ampezzo, Italy, March 3, 2026. (Xinhua/Wang Kaiyan)

Athletes pose for photos at the Paralympic Village of the Milan-Cortina 2026 Paralympic Winter Games in Cortina d'Ampezzo, Italy, March 3, 2026. (Xinhua/Cai Yang)

An athlete selects food in the dining hall at the Paralympic Village of the Milan-Cortina 2026 Paralympic Winter Games in Cortina d'Ampezzo, Italy, March 3, 2026. (Xinhua/Wang Kaiyan)

Photo taken on March 3, 2026 shows a general view at the Paralympic Village of the Milan-Cortina 2026 Paralympic Winter Games in Cortina d'Ampezzo, Italy. (Xinhua/Wang Kaiyan)

Wang Meng of China is seen at the Paralympic Village of the Milan-Cortina 2026 Paralympic Winter Games in Cortina d'Ampezzo, Italy, March 3, 2026. (Xinhua/Lian Zhen)

Photo taken on March 3, 2026 shows a general view at the Paralympic Village of the Milan-Cortina 2026 Paralympic Winter Games in Cortina d'Ampezzo, Italy. (Xinhua/Wang Kaiyan)

Chen Jianxin (R) and Wang Haitao of China are seen at the Paralympic Village of the Milan-Cortina 2026 Paralympic Winter Games in Cortina d'Ampezzo, Italy, March 3, 2026. (Xinhua/Lian Zhen)

A staff member repairs wheelchair in the repair service center at the Paralympic Village of the Milan-Cortina 2026 Paralympic Winter Games in Cortina d'Ampezzo, Italy, March 3, 2026. (Xinhua/Lian Zhen)

Photo taken on March 3, 2026 shows a general view at the Paralympic Village of the Milan-Cortina 2026 Paralympic Winter Games in Cortina d'Ampezzo, Italy. (Xinhua/Wang Kaiyan)

Staff work in the resident centre at the Paralympic Village of the Milan-Cortina 2026 Paralympic Winter Games in Cortina d'Ampezzo, Italy, March 3, 2026. (Xinhua/Cai Yang)

A chef shows off the pizza he makes at the Paralympic Village of the Milan-Cortina 2026 Paralympic Winter Games in Cortina d'Ampezzo, Italy, March 3, 2026. (Xinhua/Lian Zhen)

Athletes work out in the fitness center at the Paralympic Village of the Milan-Cortina 2026 Paralympic Winter Games in Cortina d'Ampezzo, Italy, March 3, 2026. (Xinhua/Lian Zhen)

People chat at a coffee truck at the Paralympic Village of the Milan-Cortina 2026 Paralympic Winter Games in Cortina d'Ampezzo, Italy, March 3, 2026. (Xinhua/Wang Kaiyan)

Photo taken on March 3, 2026 shows a general view at the Paralympic Village of the Milan-Cortina 2026 Paralympic Winter Games in Cortina d'Ampezzo, Italy. (Xinhua/Cai Yang)

Athletes pose for photos at the Paralympic Village of the Milan-Cortina 2026 Paralympic Winter Games in Cortina d'Ampezzo, Italy, March 3, 2026. (Xinhua/Cai Yang)

Athletes work out in the fitness center at the Paralympic Village of the Milan-Cortina 2026 Paralympic Winter Games in Cortina d'Ampezzo, Italy, March 3, 2026. (Xinhua/Lian Zhen)

Wang Haitao of China is seen at the Paralympic Village of the Milan-Cortina 2026 Paralympic Winter Games in Cortina d'Ampezzo, Italy, March 3, 2026. (Xinhua/Lian Zhen)

Athletes pose for photos at the Paralympic Village of the Milan-Cortina 2026 Paralympic Winter Games in Cortina d'Ampezzo, Italy, March 3, 2026. (Xinhua/Cai Yang)

Chen Jianxin (R) of China takes photos for teammates Li Nana (C) and Wang Haitao in the official store at the Paralympic Village of the Milan-Cortina 2026 Paralympic Winter Games in Cortina d'Ampezzo, Italy, March 3, 2026. (Xinhua/Wang Kaiyan)

Photo taken on March 3, 2026 shows a general view at the Paralympic Village of the Milan-Cortina 2026 Paralympic Winter Games in Cortina D'Ampezzo, Italy, March 3, 2026. (Xinhua/Lian Zhen)

